In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Bramlett's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bramlett's 151 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.