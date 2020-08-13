-
Strong putting brings Jordan Spieth an even-par round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jordan Spieth to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.
