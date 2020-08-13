In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, John Senden hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 64th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Senden got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Senden got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Senden to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Senden's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Senden's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Senden had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Senden hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.

Senden got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 3 over for the round.