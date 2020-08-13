Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Niemann's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Niemann had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.