Jim Herman shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Herman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herman to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
