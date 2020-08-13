-
Jim Furyk shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Furyk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 81st at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Furyk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Furyk's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Furyk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
Furyk got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Furyk to 2 over for the round.
