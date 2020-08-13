In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round in 78th at 7 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Vegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Vegas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 192 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Vegas's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Vegas's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 over for the round.