  • Jason Kokrak comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the 2020 Wyndham Rewards Challenge nine-hole exhibition match, Jason Kokrak lands his approach right next to the cup, setting up a tap-pin birdie at the par-4 17th hole. The birdie would win six skins for Kokrak and teammate Pat Perez, bringing their total to eight skins through eight holes over Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak sticks approach to set up birdie at the Wyndham Rewards Challenge

