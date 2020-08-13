-
-
Jason Kokrak comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak sticks approach to set up birdie at the Wyndham Rewards Challenge
In the 2020 Wyndham Rewards Challenge nine-hole exhibition match, Jason Kokrak lands his approach right next to the cup, setting up a tap-pin birdie at the par-4 17th hole. The birdie would win six skins for Kokrak and teammate Pat Perez, bringing their total to eight skins through eight holes over Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.
Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kokrak finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Bud Cauley, Matt Every, Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Michael Gligic, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, Andrew Landry, Brian Harman, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 7th at 3 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at 2 over for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kokrak's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.