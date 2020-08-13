Jason Kokrak hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kokrak finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Bud Cauley, Matt Every, Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Michael Gligic, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, Andrew Landry, Brian Harman, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 7th at 3 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Jason Kokrak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Kokrak suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Kokrak's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.