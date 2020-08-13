-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 260 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner's tee shot went 217 yards to the fringe, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
