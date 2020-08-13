-
Jake Shuman shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Jake Shuman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Shuman finished his round tied for 126th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Shuman got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shuman to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Shuman's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Shuman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shuman to 4 over for the round.
Shuman tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Shuman to 5 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Shuman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shuman to 4 over for the round.
