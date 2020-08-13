In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 142nd at 4 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Poston's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 394 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Poston tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Poston's tee shot went 224 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 3 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.