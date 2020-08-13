-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.