Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 11th, Norlander's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Norlander hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Norlander his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Norlander hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Norlander hit his 217 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
