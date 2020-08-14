-
Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 187 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Higgs's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
