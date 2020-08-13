Harris English hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. English finished his round in 4th at 6 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, English had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, English hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, English's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, English had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, English suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, English's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 6 under for the round.