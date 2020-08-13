In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Varner III finished his round in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 second, Harold Varner III's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Varner III's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 8 under for the round.