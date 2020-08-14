In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Lebioda's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

Lebioda missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 6 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 5 under for the round.