Greg Chalmers shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 44th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 234 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Chalmers had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
