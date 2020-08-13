-
Grayson Murray shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Grayson Murray hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 91st at 3 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Murray chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Murray got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Murray had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Murray suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 2 over for the round.
