Graeme McDowell putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his round tied for 91st at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Graeme McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Graeme McDowell to 2 over for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, McDowell hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
