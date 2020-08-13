-
-
Fabián Gómez shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Fabián Gómez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Gómez's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gómez got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.