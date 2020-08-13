In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Frittelli's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.