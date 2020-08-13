-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to even-par for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Ghim hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
