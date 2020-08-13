-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Doc Redman in the first round at the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Redman finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Doc Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Redman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Redman's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
