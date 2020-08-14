Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McCarthy finished his day tied for 25th at 3 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Denny McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McCarthy's 192 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.