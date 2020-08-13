-
Davis Love III shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Love III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Love III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Love III had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
