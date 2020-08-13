-
David Hearn putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 59th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On his second stroke on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, David Hearn went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved David Hearn to even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Hearn suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
