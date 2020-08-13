David Berganio, Jr. hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Berganio, Jr. finished his round tied for 111th at 4 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Berganio, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Berganio, Jr.'s tee shot went 208 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Berganio, Jr. got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Berganio, Jr. reached the green in 4 and rolled a 39-foot putt saving par. This put Berganio, Jr. at 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Berganio, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Berganio, Jr. chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Berganio, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Berganio, Jr. chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berganio, Jr. to 3 over for the round.

Berganio, Jr. got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berganio, Jr. to 4 over for the round.