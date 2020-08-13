Danny Willett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 107th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Danny Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Willett's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Willett's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Willett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.