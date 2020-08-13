Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lee's tee shot went 216 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lee hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.