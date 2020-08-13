-
D.J. Trahan shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 143rd at 4 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Trahan's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Trahan had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Trahan's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
