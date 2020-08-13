In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Conners finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Corey Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Conners tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.