Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
