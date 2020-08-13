Chris Stroud hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 122nd at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Wesley Bryan, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Stroud had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 4 over for the round.