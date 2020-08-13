-
Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
