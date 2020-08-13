  • Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.