Chris Baker shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Roger Sloan, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Baker had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
