Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Chez Reavie had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Reavie chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reavie's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.