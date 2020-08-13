In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hadley's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.