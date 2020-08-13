-
Chase Seiffert shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert sinks a 41-foot birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Chase Seiffert makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert's his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
