-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoffman missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.