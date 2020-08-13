-
Charles Howell III putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Charles Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charles Howell III to even for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
