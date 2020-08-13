In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 240 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schwartzel's 184 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.