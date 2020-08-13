-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 121st at 2 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Ortiz's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
