Carl Pettersson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Carl Pettersson birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Carl Pettersson makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Carl Pettersson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pettersson finished his day tied for 142nd at 4 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Pettersson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Pettersson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettersson to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Pettersson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Pettersson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to 2 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Pettersson hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettersson to 1 over for the round.
