In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chesson Hadley, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

Percy hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Percy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Percy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Percy's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.