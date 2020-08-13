-
Cameron Davis shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 104th at 1 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Davis had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Davis's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Davis's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
