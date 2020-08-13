-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
