Bud Cauley shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bud Cauley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Cauley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Cauley's 167 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Cauley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cauley hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cauley's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.
