Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Koepka tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.