Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Highlights
Brooks Koepka uses nice approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brooks Koepka lands his 65-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Koepka tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
