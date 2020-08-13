In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

Burgoon missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to even for the round.